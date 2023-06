June 17, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST

Retired IPS officer Shakeel Akhter took oath as the State Chief Information Commissioner in the presence of Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Friday.

\Retired IPS officer P. Thamarai Kannan, R. Priyakumar, K. Thirumalaimuthu and M. Selvaraj also took oath as the State Information Commissioners, a communication from the Raj Bhavan said. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu was present.