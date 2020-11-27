Shah speaks to Puducherry and T.N. CMs

Chennai

27 November 2020 02:39 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and assured them of all possible support from the Centre, in the wake of Cyclone Nivar, which made landfall last night.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Have spoken to CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and CM Shri @VNarayanasami and assured all possible help from the Centre. NDRF teams are already on the ground to help people in need,” Mr. Shah tweeted.

