SFI protests against NEET in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI

01 September 2020 16:37 IST

Students could be exposed to the virus, they say

Members of the Students’ Federation of India on Tuesday staged a protest against the State government for agreeing to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Madurai district (urban) secretary of SFI, S. Veldeva, said that instead of issuing corrective measures following the suicide of 17-year-old scheduled caste medical aspirant, S. Anitha, the government was making it difficult for students from rural areas to even attempt to write the exam.

On Anitha’s third death anniversary, everyone in the government seemed to have forgotten that former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa opposed NEET, he said.

He added that the AIADMK, which in its manifesto opposed the conduct of NEET in Tamil Nadu, was betraying the students by collaborating with the Central government.

“As citizens, we are all attempting to ensure that we do not fall sick due to COVID-19. Classes are taking place at homes, online and many are trying hard to adapt. Students who appear for NEET in large halls for a long time could be exposed to the virus and new COVID-19 clusters could form,” he said, demanding that the NEET be scrapped.