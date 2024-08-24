Seychelles hopes to attract more tourists, entrepreneurs from India

Seychelles, known for its stunning beaches and nature reserve, has expressed interest in attracting more tourists visitors and entrepreneurs from India.

“We hope to attract more Indian visitors with the launch of Indigo flight. Seychelles is a free-visa country and our passport policy offers free entry to more than 150 countries,” said Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles to the Republic of India.

Addressing a gathering at the India Commonwealth Business Forum, which was held in Chennai with a focus on enhancing economic cooperation and cultural ties between India and Seychelles, she said, “Seychelles offers a stable political environment, a transparent legal framework, and sound macro-economic policies, all of which provide a strong foundation for business growth.” She exhorted business leaders and partners to consider Seychelles as a land of significant business potential.

“Recognising the growing importance of transiting to a greener economy to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and to lead the way in sustainable energy development, Seychelles presents vast investment opportunities in solar energy, wind power, and other renewable technologies,” she said.

A report titled “India Seychelles Report 2024” was launched at the event. According to the report, Seychelles offers vast opportunities in traditional fisheries and the growing field of aquaculture and renewable energy.

Karunanithy Vaithiyanathasamy, Trade Commissioner, India Commonwealth Trade Council, Seychelles, was present at the event.