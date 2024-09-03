GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sexual harassment in Valparai college | Three staff suspended, skill trainer dismissed

Published - September 03, 2024 07:59 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The administration of the Government Arts and Science College, Valparai, placed three temporary staff under suspension on Monday, after they were arrested on Saturday on charges of sexually harassing female students.

While two temporary lecturers and a computer lab assistant were placed under suspension by the college’s principal (full additional in-charge), a skill course trainer was dismissed by a firm that is partnering with the college to offer skill training under a government scheme.

Schoolgirl sexually assaulted at fake NCC camp, accused held, principal arrested for hushing up crime

Lecturers S. Satheeshkumar, 39, and M. Muraliraj, 33, who worked in the Commerce Department; lab assistant A. Anbarasu, 37, who worked in the Computer Science Department; and skill course trainer N. Rajapandi, 35, were arrested on Saturday, based on a complaint from District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) R. Ambika.

The four men were accused of having sexually harassed at least six female students on various occasions on the campus and also through WhatsApp messages, according to the police. The affected students had sent a petition to the State Women’s Commission, which in turn directed the DSWO to inquire about the allegations. After the inquiry with the students on Friday, the official lodged a complaint with the police that led to the arrests of the four men on Saturday.

Government school teacher arrested for sexual assault on nine girl students near Coimbatore

An official from the Directorate of Collegiate Education said various directions have been issued by the Chief Secretary, who convened a video conferencing with various stakeholders across the State to discuss measures to prevent crimes against women and children in educational institutions on Monday afternoon.

“As per guidelines given in the meeting, various programmes, including awareness activities, will be conducted in colleges through the district administration,” said the official.

Coimbatore / crime

