Sexual harassment case against AIADMK MLA, 3 others

Srivilliputtur Town police have registered a case against AIADMK MLA E.M. Manraj and three others for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint lodged by a woman.

The complainant said that an audio clipping of a phone conversation between the MLA, representing Srivilliputtur Assembly constituency, and a party cadre, Innasiammal, had gone viral in the social media. The MLA and the woman had made abusive comments about her in their conversation, she charged. The complainant claimed that she was threatened by the supporters of the MLA.

The police have booked the MLA and his supporters Ramaiah Pandian, Muniyandi and Innasiammal under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998, and the Information Technology Act.

A police source said the MLA was absconding.