Sexual harassment allegations levelled against Tamil writer

March 02, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Special Correspondent

In the wake of allegations of sexual harassment against Tamil writer Konangi, the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artistes Association (TNPWAA) has urged him to come out with an explanation. 

Male members of Kovilpatti-based Manalmagudi drama troupe have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Mr. Konangi, who shot to fame after the publication of Mathinimar Kathai, said Murugaboopathy, in-charge-of the troupe. 

The Association said it would stand by artistes and help them to get justice. 

