Sewage stagnation on Pallavaram radial road posing health hazard, say residents

For nearly five months now, motorists travelling on 200-feet Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road have been put to hardship as sewage overflows from a damaged underground drainage pipeline near Zamin Pallavaram.

Residents and shopowners in the area said the pipeline carrying sewage to Keelkattalai pumping station remained damaged for five months now. Dharmaraj, a timber merchant in Zamin Pallavaram, said a portion of the pipeline was damaged during the work to widen the road into a six-lane facility. Sewage overflowing from the pipeline stagnated on the road and posed a health hazard.

V.Santhanam, a social activist, said sewage disposal in Old Pallavaram was also disrupted due to the damage in pipeline caused during work taken up by highways department. Though several complaints were made to the authorities concerned, action was yet to be action.

However, officials of the Pallavaram municipality said steps had been initiated to repair the damage in the pipeline and work would be completed soon.