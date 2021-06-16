Several officials transferred

CHENNAI

The State government on Wednesday appointed Chandrakant B. Kamble as Commissioner of Land Reforms. Vibhu Nayar has been given the additional charge of the post of Secretary of Special Initiatives Department.

A.K. Kamal Kishore has been appointed Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Fibre Net Corporation.

P. Akash is the new Executive Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. K.M. Sarayu has been named Executive Director of Tamil Nadu GUIDANCE Bureau.

Mangat Ram Sharma will hold additional charge of Secretary of Social Reforms Department. R. Kannan has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments while Mageswari Ravikumar is the Joint Secretary in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

R. Gopala Sundaraj, whose earlier transfer order has been modified, has been appointed Collector of Tenkasi District and J.U. Chandrakala is appointed Ramanathapuram Collector. Shankar Lal Kumawat has been posted as Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Large Tax Payers Unit. S.P. Amrith has been posted as Joint Commissioner of Municipal Administration. Kalaiselvi Mohan is appointed Additional Director of Survey and Settlement.

I.S. Mercy Ramya has been posted as Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes in Coimbatore and Nishant Krishna transferred as Sub-Collector in Hosur. R. Seethalakshmi is appointed Joint Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Disaster Management and Mitigation and S. Valarmathi posted as Director of Social Defence. M. Lakshmi has been posted as Joint Secretary in Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department.