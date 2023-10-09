HamberMenu
Two dead, eight injured in blast at private firecracker manufacturing unit in Ariyalur district

Police said the blast occurred around 9.30 a.m., when employees were working inside the unit; fire-fighters rushed to the spot to douse the flames and rescue those trapped inside

October 09, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons died, and eight others were injured, in an explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetriyur Viragalur, falling under the Keelapalur police station limits, in Ariyalur district on Monday, October 9, 2023.

As per initial reports, the blast occurred at around 9.30 a.m. inside the unit, engulfing the entire area with thick smoke. Those working inside were trapped. Police said the bodies of two persons had been recovered so far, while eight others were injured. The deceased are yet to identified.

Fire-fighting teams from Ariyalur, Sendurai, Veppur and Perambalur rushed to the spot to douse the flames and rescue those trapped inside the unit.

The blast comes just two days after a major explosion occurred during the unloading of firecrackers at a godown at Attibele, near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, killing 14 and injuring several others.

This is the fourth such blast at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu in less than three months. In July, nine persons were killed at a fireworks godown in Krishnagiri district. In September, one person was killed and three others sustained injuries in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Nagapattinam district. Just last week, four persons were killed and four others injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Mayiladuthurai district.

fire / industrial accident / police / Tamil Nadu

