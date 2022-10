Participants at a walkathon organised by MGM Cancer Institute as part of the breast cancer awareness campaign in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

MGM Healthcare organised a walkathon from its cancer institute on Nelson Manickam Road to Anna Nagar Tower Park to raise awareness about breast cancer on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Vijayakumar, Anna Nagar MLA M.K. Mohan and actor Revathi flagged off the walkathon.

Urjitha Rajagopalan, director, MGM Healthcare, led the rally in which students from D.G. Vaishnav College and Krishnaswamy College participated