Several AMMK members join AIADMK in Vellore

Upset with the happenings in their party, more than 500 members from the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), the Congress, and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, joined the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) here on Sunday.

Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur Raju took them to the hotel where Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was staying in Vellore. They were admitted into the party in the presence of Mr. Palaniswami.

After admitting them, the Chief Minister said the AIADMK was a people’s movement, when it was started by the late ‘Puratchi Thalaivar’ (M.G. Ramachandran) and the late ‘Amma’ (J. Jayalalithaa) took the party cadre in the same direction. He greeted the party cadre for joining this “massive front to serve the people”.

The Chief Minister had decided to stay in a hotel at Thottapalayam after a whirlwind tour of Vaniyambadi and Ambur on Saturday. He addressed the voters at Vaniyambadi bus terminus and in Ambur town.

Ministers K.A. Sengottaiyan, K.C. Veeramani, and party candidate for Vellore Lok Sabha Constituency A.C. Shanmugam were present.