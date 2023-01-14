Seventh Armed Forces Veterans’ Day celebrated

January 14, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt participated in the Seventh Armed Forces Veterans’ Day celebrations at Air Force Station in Tambaram on Saturday in Chennai.

He was with Air Marshal R. Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command and Air Marshal S. Varthamann (retired), President Air Force Association to recognise and respect the services rendered and sacrifices made by veterans.

Mr. Bhatt interacted with the veterans present and lectures to raise awareness on various welfare measures were delivered. An official release said that a “one-stop” registration stalls of tri-services: Directorate of Air Veterans, Army and Navy Pay Accounts Office and Common Service Centres of designated banks were set up at the venue to aid speedy resolution of grievances.

“The representatives of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts, Directorate of Air Veterans and Rajya Sainik Board took active part in resolving the issues as well as increasing awareness on various policies and initiatives for their benefit. The veterans appreciated the forum to connect with fellow soldiers, recollect memories of uniformed service and redress issues with instant solution. They appreciated the initiative in providing the forum,” the release said.

