Seven years of agony, not achievements under Modi government, says K. S. Alagiri

CHENNAI

05 June 2021 12:16 IST

The TN Congress Committee president said there was complete mismanagement in the handling of the COVID-19 situation in the country

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has not been able to protect the public and has turned out to be a failure on all counts.

In a statement, he alleged that the Centre had delayed the approval process for two private companies to make COVID-19 vaccines, which has resulted in higher deaths.

Mr. Alagiri said the BJP government has turned out to be a failure in terms of leadership, and protecting the autonomy of institutions, and one man remains the power centre. He said there is complete mismanagement in handling of the COVID-19 situation.

He said the privatisation of banks and labour reforms, have been wrong policies of the BJP government.

“People of India are in sorrow. In these circumstances, this is not seven years of achievements, but seven years of agony,” Mr. Alagiri said.