Seven-year-old boy sustains burn injuries after falling on burning coals during fire-walk ritual in Tamil Nadu

Updated - August 12, 2024 05:16 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 05:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The incident occurred on Sunday night during a ritual organised at a Mariamman temple in Kattukollaimedu village in Thiruvallur district

The Hindu Bureau

A screengrab of the video showing the boy attempting to cross the charcoal pit at a Mariamman temple in Thiruvallur district on Sunday, 11 August, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A seven-year-old boy sustained severe injuries after he fell on burning coals during a fire-walk ritual at a temple festival on Sunday (August 11, 2024) near Arambakkam in Thiruvallur district.

Sources in the police said the incident occurred on Sunday night during a ritual organised at a Mariamman temple in Kattukollaimedu village near Arambakkam as part of the temple’s annual festival that began recently. At least 100 devotees from the village observed a fast to take part in the ritual, which involves crossing a burning charcoal pit.

On Sunday night, the devotees — both young and old — crossed the pit one after the other, but as seven year-old Monish’s turn approached, he hesitated to move forward. Monish, the son of Manikandan of the same village, was persuaded by others around him to resume the fire-walk.

A purported video of the incident showed a uniformed police constable convincing him to enter the pit. As the boy still appeared undecided, the man behind him caught hold of his hand and walked into the pit with him. The boy, however, lost balance and fell on the embers. Though the man quickly pulled him out, he sustained severe burns and was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The police sources said the boy has been admitted to the intensive care unit with 50 percent burns. The Arambakkam Police has registered a case in connection with the incident.

It may be recalled that in July, 2023, a 14-month-old child sustained severe burns after her grandfather, who was carrying her across a charcoal pit to fulfil a vow, slipped and fell face-down on the embers during a similar fire-walk ritual at the Draupathi Amman temple in Uthukottai.

