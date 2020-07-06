Seven-year-old boy in Tiruvanammalai district bites country-made bomb, suffers serious jaw injuries

In a freak accident, a seven-year-old boy suffered serious facial injuries after he bit a country-made bomb lying in a vacant field near Sengam village in Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday evening.
The victim was identified as K. Deepak, residing in Melkariamangalam village near Sengam taluk. His father, Kamalakannan works as a farm labourer. Deepak was playing along with his friends in a vacant field located near a thick forest, when, seeing a round object lying on the field, took it and bit in. Immediately a blast occurred and the boy’s lower jaw was severely injured. The villagers rushed the boy to Sengam Government Hospital from where he was shifted to Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital for treatment.
Tiruvannamalai district Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi said the country-made bomb was meant for hunting small wild animals in the forest. He said a complaint has been filed and an investigation has been initiated to find the person who kept the country-made bomb in the field. He said the boy was out of danger and he would be taken to Chennai for specialised treatment soon.
