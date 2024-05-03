ADVERTISEMENT

Boy dies, 31 persons suffer injuries as mini-bus hurtles down slope along Kotagiri-Mettupalayam ghat section

May 03, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Mettupalayam MLA A.K. Selvaraj visiting victims of the mini bus accident at the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A seven-year-old boy died and 31 others including the driver of a mini-bus were injured when the vehicle slipped down a slope along the ghat section of Kotagiri-Mettupalayam Road on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

While seven of the injured were referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, the rest were treated for injuries at the Mettupalayam Government Hospital.

The accident, police sources said, occurred around 7 p.m. at a location close to Bhavanisagar Dam viewpoint on the ghat section.

ADVERTISEMENT

The passengers, comprising 16 adults and 15 children, who were on a sight-seeing trip to Ooty from Perambur in Chennai had reached Mettupalayam on May 1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They had hired the bus from Mettupalayam and were proceeding to board the Nilgiris Express at Mettupalayam railway station on their return trip when the accident took place.

Health Department officials rushed to Mettupalayam GH to oversee treatment of the injured. Mettupalayam MLA A.K. Selvaraj called on the injured at the GH.

The condition of the seven injured admitted to CMCH was stable, Dean A. Nirmala said.

The Mettupalayam police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US