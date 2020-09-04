Seven women killed in cracker unit blast in Kurungudi; two seriously injured

Country-made crackers stocked on the premises explodes

Seven women were killed and two others sustained serious injuries in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Kurungudi near Kattumannarkovil in Cuddalore district on Friday.

While five women died on the spot, two others succumbed to burns at the Kattumannarkovil Government Hospital. The condition of two women is said to be critical.

Police gave the name of the victims as C. Gandhimathi, 57, owner of the unit, U. Chitra, 45, M. Raasathi, 50, N. Latha, 42, P. Malarkodi, 25, R. Rukmani, 38 and R. Rathnamal, 60 — all hailing from Kurungudi.

According to the police, the accident occurred at 11 a.m. The licensed unit, which resumed operations recently, had nine women working at the time of the accident.

A fire broke out and the country-made crackers stocked in the premises exploded. The concrete structure, including the roof and the walls, collapsed and everything was gutted.

The explosion was so severe that the limbs of the victims were severed and flung far away. A few of them had suffered over 80% burns and were charred beyond recognition.

The unit owned by Gandhimathi was into manufacturing country-made crackers for local temple festivals. Its license had expired in March and they had applied for renewal.

Police sources said that they were ascertaining the cause of the explosion.

Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri and Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav visited the spot.