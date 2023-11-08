November 08, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated November 09, 2023 11:44 am IST - COIMBATORE

Seven students of a private college in Coimbatore were arrested on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on charges of ragging a second-year student.

The seven accused, according to the police, allegedly tonsured the head of the victim. All the students belong to PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore.

Following the arrests, the college placed all the seven students, namely Ram Santhosh (22) of Alanganallur, B. Naveen alias Yashish (22) of Namakkal, G. Dharanitharan (20) of Karur, B. Ayyappan (20) of Sivaganga, P. Nithyanadarajan (20) of Theni, S. Manikandan (20) of Ramanathapuram and Mohammed Dilfer Sha (21) of Lakshadweep, under suspension on Wednesday.

The police said that the ragging took place at the college hostel on Monday evening. The accused allegedly assaulted the victim with a belt and demanded money. As he refused to give them money, they assaulted him further and tonsured his head, said the police.

“The affected student, a native of Tiruppur, informed the matter to his parents. He, along with parents, approached the Peelamedu police and lodged a complaint against the seven students on Tuesday night”, said a senior police officer.

The police registered a case for offences under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penalty for ragging) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997.

The seven accused were arrested on Wednesday. They were produced before a court and were sent to judicial remand. The officer said that a detailed investigation, covering various aspects, would be conducted as the arrested also included a second year student.