Seven police personnel suspended for facilitating meeting of Pollachi case accused with family

The police allowed the accused in the sexual assault case to meet with their relatives, on the outskirts of Coimbatore, in violation of rules

Seven police personnel, including a sub-inspector of the Salem City police armed reserve, were suspended by the Salem Police Commissioner for permitting the accused of the Pollachi sexual assault case to meet their relatives, on Wednesday, in violation of rules.

Vasanth Kumar, Thirunavakarasu, Manivannan, Sathish and Sabarirajan -- all accused in the Pollachi sexual assault case, lodged in Salem Central Prison, were taken to Coimbatore and produced at a Mahila Court in connection with the case on Wednesday. While returning to Salem, the police personnel who escorted the accused, permitted them to meet their relatives on the outskirts of Coimbatore, violating rules.

City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda suspended sub-inspector Subramaniam, grade-I constables Prabhu, Velkumar, Karthi and police constables Rajkumar, Natarajan and Rajeshkumar for facilitating the meeting.

A senior police officer said that the police personnel were suspended for delinquency of duty and facilitating the meeting despite there being strict instructions with regard to the escort of the accused. A further probe would be conducted into the matter by a senior police officer, he said.