Seven persons test positive in Vellore

VELLORE

22 February 2021 01:03 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,929, with seven new cases being reported on Sunday.

While a total of 20,525 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 54. The district's death toll is 350.

In Ranipet district, two persons were reported positive and the total stood at 16,204. In Tirupattur district, two cases were reported on Sunday and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,626.

In Tiruvannamalai district, two new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,461. Of this, 19,136 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 41.