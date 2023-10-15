Seven persons including two children die in accident near Tiruvannamalai

October 15, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Seven persons including two children and one woman died on the spot after a car they were travelling collided with a lorry at Pakkiripalayam village near Chengam town in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday morning. Police said that the lorry driver, whose identity is not known yet, fled the spot.

Police said based on initial reports, some of the victims were identified as R. Sathish Kumar (40), a software engineer in Bengaluru, his two children S. Sarveshwaran (6) and S. Sidhu (3), S. Manikandan (42) and S. Hemanth (35). Two more persons including a woman are being identified by the police.

The injured person, S. Kaviya (35), wife of the deceased Satish Kumar and sister of Manikandan, has been admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai town, around 55 kms from the accident spot.

Doctors at the hospital said that the injured Kaviya is out of danger. The accident occurred around 8.50 a.m and police said that Satish Kumar’s (who was driving the car) drowsiness might be the reason for the accident when he tried to overtake a vehicle ahead on the stretch.

Police said that along with his family members, Satish Kumar was returning to Bengaluru after visiting several places including Angala Parameswari Temple in Melmalayanur village near Gingee in Viluppuram district when Satish Kumar lost control of the car and hit the lorry, which was coming in the opposite direction after unloading raw paddy consignment in a godown at Uthangarai village in Krishnagiri.

In the impact, the car got mangled and the victims in the car died on the spot. Immediately, other motorists and passersby alerted the Chengam police. Along with police, residents removed the bodies from the car and shifted the injured Kaviya to the government hospital in Tiruvannamalai town.

Tiruvannamalai Collector B. Murugesh, K. Karthikeyan, SP and M. P. Giri, MLA (Chengam), visited the spot. Traffic was hit on the route for more than an hour due to the weekend holiday. A team of traffic police personnel regulated the traffic on the route. A case has been filed by Chengam police. Further investigation is on, police said.