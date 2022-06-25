Seven new COVID-19 cases in Vellore

Tiruvannamalai reports nine fresh cases

Seven fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,389 on Saturday. With a total of 56,185 persons having been discharged, there were 41 active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163.

Ranipet reported 16 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,041. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district being 35,752.

In Tiruvannamalai, nine fresh cases have been reported taking the tally to 66,865. Out of this, 66,141 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 39.