Seven more held for fraud in PM Kisan scheme in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI

19 September 2020 00:02 IST

The Crime-Branch CID on Friday night arrested seven more persons including six contract employees attached to the Department of Agriculture for alleged irregularities in implementation of the PM Kisan scheme in Kallakurichi district.

The arrested identified as Murugan, Karthikeyan, Silambarasan, Dakshinamoorthy, Suresh and Anbarasan, contract employees and Sakthivel, running a private computer centre, were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

Police sources said the seven had allegedly included fake beneficiaries and non-farmers under the scheme.

The CB-CID police have already arrested 20 persons including two assistant agricultural officers from neighbouring Villupuram district for their involvement in the scam so far.