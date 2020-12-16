Seven IPS officers transferred in Tamil Nadu

In a reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday transferred seven IPS officers across the State.

Braj Kishore Ravi, Director General of Police (DGP), on repatriation from Central deputation, has been posted as DGP, Vigilance, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd., in place of A.K. Viswanathan, who was holding additional charge.

S. Davidson Devasirvatham, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Technical Services, has been posted as ADGP, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Oonamanchery, in place of ADGP Amaresh Pujari, who has been transferred to Technical Services.

Sandeep Mittal, ADGP, on repatriation from Central deputation, has been posted as ADGP Establishment, in place of K. Joshi Nirmal Kumar, IG, Establishment. Mr. Kumar has been transferred as Inspector General of Police, Headquarters. N.K. Senthamaraikannan, Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Enforcement, in the existing vacancy.