  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven held for murder of PMK functionary in Villupuram

Police said rivalry since the defeat of the key accused in 2021 local body elections was the reason behind the murder

November 27, 2022 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Vikravandi police on Saturday night arrested seven persons in connection with the murder of a PMK functionary at Kappiyampuliyur near Villupuram on November 24.

A police team arrested the accused whose names were given as Raghavan, 33, Madan, 20, Ramu, 45, Lakshmi Narayanan, 41, Vinodh, 33, Vishnu, 40 and Paranthaman, 31.

The victim Adityan, district deputy secretary of the PMK, had stepped out of his house on Thursday night when a gang waylaid him near Kappiyampuliyur and hacked him to death.

Police said previous enmity was the reason behind the murder. Rivalry was simmering between Ramu and Adityan since the former’s defeat in the local body elections in 2021.

The arrested were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.