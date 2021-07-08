Seven held for murder of man at outskirts

CHENNAI

08 July 2021 01:01 IST

Manimangalam Police on Wednesday arrested seven accused for allegedly murdering a 33-year-old man and dumping his body in a disused well in Padappai, a city outskirts.

Police sources said the deceased was identified as Ramu, 33, from Murugathammanpet, Paddappai village, in Sriperumpudur Taluk and was working in a private factory nearby. Police said his wife Renuka, 27, had lodged a complaint with Manimangalam police on Monday that Ramu who left the house on Sunday afternoon did not return home.

After investigation, police tracked down one accused, Dinesh from the nearby village. On his information, police recovered a body that was found floating in a disused well near Padappai. The body was confirmed to be that of Ramu. The police arrested Dinesh, 27, Mani, 39, Vinoth, 20, Prabhakaran, 22, Poventhiran, 19, Aakash, 20 and Chinrasu, 21.

Police said one of the accused Mani and his wife Mahalakshmi, 35, were separated a couple of years ago.Recently Mahalakshmi got together with Mani. The deceased Ramu had a sexual relationship with her despite Mani's warning. Hence Mani decided to finish him off. On Sunday, Dinesh and others went out for a drink where the gang slit Ramu’s throat and dumped him in the well with his hands and legs tied.