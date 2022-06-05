Seven girls drown in check dam built across Gedilam river near Cuddalore

June 05, 2022 14:48 IST

Incident happened when they ventured into the deeper part of the dam

Seven girls aged 10 to 18 years met a tragic end when they drowned in a check dam built across the Gedilam river at A. Kuchipalayam near Cuddalore on Sunday. The deceased were identified as A. Monisha, 16, R. Priyadarshini, 15, her sister R. Divya Darshini, 10, M. Navaneetha, 18, K. Priya, 18, S. Sangavi, 16 and M. Kumudha, 18.

The incident occurred around 12.45 p.m.

Police said the girls hailing from A. Kuchipalayam and Ayan Kurunjipadi villages gathered on the banks of the check dam built across the Gedilam river at noon. They entered into the waters to take bath. When they ventured into a deeper part of the check dam, they drowned. On information, the bodies were fished out.

As the tragic news spread, the family members of the victims thronged the site of the incident. The Nellikuppam police are investigating.