Seven feared dead in explosion at fireworks retail outlet in Krishnagiri district

July 29, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A preliminary investigation indicated that the fireworks outlet was closed; the victims are believed to be those who were passing by the outlet at the time of the explosion

The Hindu Bureau

The site of the fire explosion in Pazhayapettai in Krishnagiri district on Saturday, July 29, 2023 | Photo Credit: Bashkaran N

Seven persons, including three women, were killed in a fire explosion that occurred at a closed firecracker retail outlet near Pazhayapettai in Krishnagiri district on Saturday. Fire and rescue service personnel believe the number of casualties and those injured could rise, as operations are still underway at the site as of 1 p.m.

The victims, preliminary information indicated, are primarily those who were passing by the outlet at the time of the blast.

The explosion that was heard at a little past 10 a.m.,  blasted to rubble, structures adjacent to the outlet, including a house, a welding unit, a shop and a restaurant.

The victims were identified as a Ravi, Jayshree, Ruthika, Ruteesh, Rajeshari, Ibrahim and Imran. A few more persons are believed to have been caught under the building rubble that is still being cleared.

