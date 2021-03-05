Seven courses at VIT among QS World Subject Rankings, 2021

Four subjects, namely Computer Science & Information Systems, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Chemistry have moved up 50 positions as compared to last year

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been ranked as one among the top 12 institutions of India in engineering and technology and within the top 450 Universities in the world, as per QS World Subject Rankings, 2021.

According to a press release, seven subjects of VIT are in the list published by QS this year. Four subjects, namely Computer Science & Information Systems, Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Mechanical Engineering and Chemistry have moved up 50 positions as compared to last year. Among them Computer Science and Information Systems and Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) are ranked within the top 10 in India. While EEE is ranked within the top 300, both Computer Science and Information Systems and Mechanical Engineering specialisations are ranked within the top 400 in the world. VIT's Mathematics and Biological sciences have entered the QS Subject Ranking for the first time and are ranked within the top 500 and 600 in the world respectively.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021 cover a total of 51 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas. The rankings are compiled every year to help prospective students identify the leading universities in a particular subject.