Seven students from Christian Medical College get bail after being arrested for ragging

The students were suspended by the institution after being named in an anonymous e-mail received by its faculty last Sunday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bagayam police have arrested seven senior students of the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, for ragging, but let them out on bail.

The police said a case had been registered against the students based on the complaint filed by CMC Principal Soloman Satishkumar under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997 a few days ago.

The college had decided to file a police complaint after a six-member special committee formed by it confirmed the involvement of the senior students in the incident. The students named in the FIR are: B. Srikanth, S. Anbu Soloman Dino, C. Parundur Singh, K. Dadka Stalin Babu, V. Janarthanan Azhagarsamy, C. Krishna Chaitanya Reddy and K. Muni Rajulu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have taken the statements of the seven students. We also asked the details of the affected students from the college. A detailed investigation is on,” S. Rajesh Kannan, Superintendent of Police (Vellore), told The Hindu.

The students were sent out of the hostel by the college management. As they are under suspension, sources said the students could not attend regular classes until the inquiry is completed. They were suspended after being named in an anonymous e-mail received by CMC faculty last Sunday.

Subsequently, the institution constituted the committee, comprising faculty of various departments, to look into the incident. Its report was submitted to the police based on which the investigation was started, police sources said.

The ragging incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media last Sunday.