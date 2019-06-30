Seven Chennai fishermen go missing at sea

Seven fishermen from the Chennai fishing harbour, whose boat was found capsized during a search, have been missing along the Andhra Pradesh coast in the Bay of Bengal for more than 15 days. The Tamil Nadu government has sought the Union government’s help to trace them.

Letter to Minister

In a letter to Union Minister Giriraj Singh (handling Fisheries portfolio), Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said the boat was found by the Coast Guard during a search operation.

The fishermen had ventured into the sea on June 5 and were expected to return on June 13. Mr. Jayakumar requested Mr. Singh to personally intervene in the matter. The Tamil Nadu government is in touch with the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Bengal, Odisha and Andaman Nicobar Islands for a possible search and rescue operation.

Despite the strenuous efforts made by the Tamil Nadu government, the fishermen could not be traced, he said.