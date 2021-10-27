Seven ‘champion sectors’ represented in reconstituted export promotion panel

It will meet at least once in 6 months and review all trade-related issues

The government on Wednesday reconstituted the State Export Promotion Committee (SEPC) under the Chief Secretary to review all trade-related issues, including those concerning logistics, agriculture and service exports. The panel has representatives from associations of seven ‘champion sectors’.

A. Saktivel, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations; Raja Shanmugham, president, Tiruppur Exporters’ Association; Shuba Kumar, regional chairperson, Automotive Component Manufacturers’ Association; Satyakam Arya, vice-chairman, CII Tamil Nadu; Mohammed Mohibullah Kottai, managing director, Mohib Shoes; Josh Foulger, country head, Foxconn International Holding India Private Limited and K.V.V. Mohanan, regional president, Seafood Exporters’ Association of India (SEAI) are the representatives from ‘champion sectors’.

Besides the Chief Secretary, who is the chairperson of the panel, the Secretaries of Industries, Finance, Fisheries, Textiles, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Agriculture Departments are the ex-officio members of the panel. Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Guidance Tamil Nadu would be its convener and Additional Director General of Foreign Trade of Southern Zone in Chennai would be the co-convener.

The SEPC would meet at least once every six months to review the progress in implementation of the export strategy. It would also provide regular coordination between the Union Department of Commerce and the State government.

The SEPC was constituted in November 2019. In September this year, orders were issued for implementing Tamil Nadu Export Promotion Strategy. As per the strategy, the SEPC was to be reconstituted to include representatives from export associations/councils from various champion sectors.