Seven booked for jumping quarantine in Theni

Seven persons, who jumped home quarantine, were booked under the Disaster Management Act here on Wednesday.

During a random check carried out by the district administration, it came to light that seven persons, who had returned from other districts and States and directed to remain in home quarantine, were not physically present at their dwellings.

Questioned, they conceded that they had gone out, which was not only a violation but also a health hazard, officials said.

The safety protocol must be strictly adhered to and as per an undertaking given to officials, the returnees should remain in home quarantine for 14 or 21 days as prescribed.

Public (neighbours) can alert the control room by dialling 04546-261093 and give information about such violators. The caller’s identity would be kept confidential in public interest, a press release said.

Five more cases

On Wednesday, five more persons tested positive in Theni district, which had a tally of 66 persons till Tuesday. So far, 42 patients had been discharged from Government Medical College Hospital, according to a medical bulletin.

The five fresh cases were reported from Odaipatti and they had close contact with a positive patient who had travelled to other districts recently.

A total of 243 samples comprising from arrivals from other districts (61), other States (32), random sampling from containment areas (95) and Government Hospital/Government Medical College (55) were taken and sent to laboratory for inference.