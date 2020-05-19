Tamil Nadu

Seven arrested in Vaniyambadi for peddling ganja

The police said 21 kg of ganja was seized during the raid at the house of history-sheeter Maheswari in Vaniyambadi. Photo: Special Arrangement

The police said 21 kg of ganja was seized during the raid at the house of history-sheeter Maheswari in Vaniyambadi. Photo: Special Arrangement  

21 kg of the substance, ₹20 lakh seized from history-sheeter Maheswari

The district police arrested seven persons, including a history-sheeter, in connection with ganja peddling. Among those arrested included three juveniles, police sources said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team led by Vaniyambadi DSP V. Balakrishnan launched a raid at the residence of the history-sheeter, S. Maheswari, 38, at Nethaji Nagar on Sunday.

Tirupattur Superintendent of Police, P. Vijayakumar said, “21 kg of ganja and ₹20 lakh in cash were seized during the raid. The investigation revealed that the accused had earned a huge sum of money and bought immovable assets with that.”

“We have taken steps to recover the properties and hand them over to the government. The evaluation of properties are underway and in this raid we have seized about 40 documents of the properties owned by the accused,” Mr. Vijayakumar said.

A total of nine persons were involved in the case. While seven of them were arrested, two accused had absconded. “Maheswari and her son S.Devendhiran,19, A. Usha, 35, C.Kaviya, 18, and three juveniles were arrested,” a police source said.

A search has been launched to nab the absconders. Vaniyambadi taluk police registered a case against the accused under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Maheswari was arrested several times for illegal sale of spurious liquor in and around Vaniyambadi and was also detained under the Goondas Act in 2017, police sources added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 8:14:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/seven-arrested-in-vaniyambadi-for-peddling-ganja/article31625153.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY