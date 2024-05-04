ADVERTISEMENT

Seven arrested for hurling petrol bomb at lorry driver’s house in Tirupattur

May 04, 2024 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons were arrested on Saturday for hurling a petrol bomb at a house in Samayakaranur village near Natrampalli town in Tirupattur.

The police identified the arrested persons as S. Ashwin (21), B. Abilash (18), K. Ravi (19), V. Rahul (22), S. Akash (24), C. Harish (18) and N. Kesavaraj (28). They belong to neighbouring villages of Poosariyur and Kudiyanakuppam.

The police said that the victim K. Saravanan (42), a lorry driver, from the Samayakaranur village, had cautioned S. Ashwin and his friends, a few days ago, after they had teased a girl in the village, who was Saravanan’s friend’s daughter. Vexed, Ashwin and his friends hurled a petrol bomb at Saravanan’s house.

Kavitha, Saravanan’s wife, filed a complaint with the Natrampalli police. A special team formed by the Superintendent of Police, Albert John, nabbed Ashwin and the six others from their hideout in the Yelagiri Hills. A case has been registered against them and further investigation is on, the police informed.

