SETS develops quantum random number generator

The device uses photons to generate binary bits with verifiable entropies

The device uses photons to generate binary bits with verifiable entropies

The Society of Electronic Transactions and Security (SETS) here has recently developed a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG), which can be used to generate ATM pins and other safety codes.

“Apart from the financial sector, the machine can be used in simulation and biological modelling, digital tokens, encryption algorithms, random sampling digital certification, key generation and even in gambling,” said Natarajan Venkatachalam, Swathi Mithran, both scientists, and N. Sarat Chandra Babu, Executive Director, SETS, the team that developed the QRNG.

The generator, which is manufactured in SETS except for the chip, is an independent device and is not like computer generated ones since photons are used to generate the numbers. “In computers, software is used to generate, which means the software writers can predict the numbers. It is the same case with other random number generators. But in this case, nobody can predict the outcome since photons are used to generate numbers,” said one of the team members.

A light source (LED) emits a photon shot noise onto an CMOS image sensor, which captures the photon noises and generates raw data. This raw data is then processed by Quantum Random Function (QRF) and the output is a sequence of binary bits with verifiable entropies.

SETS has applied for patent for this device, which costs just 1/10 th of similar devices that are usually imported. For details, email SETS at contact@setsindia.net