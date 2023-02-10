Sethusamudram project should be revived: DMK MPs

February 10, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

DMK Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu has urged the Centre to revive the Sethusamudram project immediately, pointing out that studies done by the Geological Survey of India had found that there was no man-made structure of heritage value.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he recalled the speech of Union Minister Jitendra Singh in the Rajya Sabha supporting the fact and said the issue should be approached with a scientific temper.

He said that though the Supreme Court stayed the project on a petition that claimed it would damage the mythological Ramar bridge and its heritage, now the Minister himself had said the so-called Ramar bridge had nothing to do with it. “He has said that it has got no man-made structure. He said the Adam bridge area was made of sand shoals and limestones formed by natural waves and sediments over a period of 5-7 lakh years,” Mr. Baalu said.

In the Rajya Sabha, DMK member P. Wilson said the project was a 150-year-old dream of Tamils, including DMK founder Annadurai. “The project proposes to make a sea interface between the Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar so that ships need not go around Sri Lanka. It will facilitate the movement of ships, as the Panama and Suez canals do, and will boost economic growth,” he said, calling for the revival of the project.