Set up 60-acre green park in Koyambedu, name it after Karunanidhi: Anbumani

Published - August 14, 2024 11:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday launched a ‘one million signature’ campaign at Arumbakkam here to set up a “green park” in Koyambedu.

He was of the view that green cover and public spaces in the city had reduced by 50% in the last 30 years.

He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to announce the establishment of a 60-acre green park at Koyambedu on Independence Day and suggested that it be named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. “Compared with the largest park in cities, such as New York (850 acres), London (350 acres), Delhi (240 acres), and Bengaluru (220 acres), the one in Chennai, Semmozhi Poonga, is spread over only 15 acres,” he said.

