Set right State’s investment climate first: Dhinakaran

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should first set right the investment climate in the State to stop the migration of industrial units from Tamil Nadu to other States before embarking on a trip abroad to attract investments, AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran has said.

Speaking to reporters in Dindigul on Wednesday, he said the AIADMK government was like a “sack of gooseberries”. “Once its rule is over, all the gooseberries will spill out and run in different directions. There’s no unity among the leaders within the party and that’s visible. Though they may project an image of unity for the sake of holding on to power, there’s no real union of hearts and minds,” he said.

The ruling party had lost the people’s faith. The party losing the Lok Sabha election was testimony to that fact, he said.

When asked if there was a possibility of his party merging with the AIADMK, Mr. Dhinakaran said the AMMK was founded with the aim of retrieving [former CM] Jayalalithaa’s legacy and people-friendly rule.

Jaya’s legacy

“The AMMK is a democratic weapon to win back Jayalalithaa’s legacy and reinstate her rule in the State. Just because we lost one election, we cannot be written off. We will bounce back and win in the future,” he said.

The Central government should have handled the Kashmir issue in a democratic manner, he said, adding, “The government should have taken the opinions of the people and the leaders of the State into account.”