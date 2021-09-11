“Set new standards on Indo-Pacific cooperation on disaster preparedness and response”: U.S. Consulate General

CHENNAI

11 September 2021 15:18 IST

The U.S. Consulate General in Chennai collaborated with the National Bureau of Asian Research to organise a two-day event on disaster management.

The U.S. Consulate General Chennai has stressed the need for setting new standards on Indo-Pacific cooperation in the area of disaster preparedness and response.

According to a press release from the U.S. Consulate General Chennai, a white paper will be prepared and shared with government agencies, think tanks, academia, community-based organisations and other key stakeholders across Indo-Pacific nations shortly.

The U.S. Consulate General Chennai, in association with the National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR), organised a two-day virtual conference titled “Nontraditional Security Challenges in South Asia: Improving Disaster Management Cooperation” on September 8-9.

The conference was aimed at creating a framework for cooperation on disaster management and improving capacity, coordination, and regional connectivity for disaster management efforts in the region and the broader Indo-Pacific zone.

Experts in policy, public health, energy, technology and disaster management sectors from the United States, India and several countries within the Indo-Pacific region attended the conference and shared their recommendations on disaster management.

In her welcome remarks on September 8, U.S. Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin said, “The United States, like India, provides relief and recovery to disasters not just within its borders but beyond, to nations around the world. I am optimistic that the learnings from this conference will set new standards on Indo-Pacific cooperation in the area of disaster preparedness and response.”

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who has successfully led rescue and relief of major natural and man-made disasters in Tamil Nadu, in his keynote address said, “the cities always have to be prepared for disaster management as disasters are occurring very frequently across the globe. The managerial capabilities and the strengths of an organisation are tested during the disasters. Each and every city local body, State and Central governments should keep themselves prepared to handle disasters.”

Ashley Johnson, Director of Energy and Environmental Affairs at the National Bureau of Asian Research, said, “We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to collaborate with the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai to bring together a wide-ranging network of experts and create a framework on collective action for disaster management. Fora like this can help identify gaps in our understanding and improve coordination across disciplines to strengthen our approach to disaster resilience.”