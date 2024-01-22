Session on medical education held at Sri Narayani Hospital

January 22, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - VELLORE

A session on Continuing Medical Education (CME) program was organised by the Department of Paediatrics of the Sri Narayani Hospital and Research Centre at its campus in Vellore.

According to a press release, the program was inaugurated by Professor N. Balaji, director of the centre. The CME was a panel talk about human papilloma virus. Prevention, screening and treatment of the virus related illness were discussed. Expert consultants from various departments like paediatrics, general medicine, medical and surgical oncology, obstetrics and gynaecology, dermatology and radiation oncology participated, the release said.

