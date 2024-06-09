GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Session on jewellery hallmarking held in Tiruvannamalai

Published - June 09, 2024 10:45 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
An awareness session on hallmarking for gold and silver jewellers and pawn brokers was organised by the Chennai wing of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in Tiruvannamalai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An awareness session on hallmarking for gold and silver jewellers and pawn brokers was organised by the Chennai wing of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday.

According to a press release, BIS, which functions under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, explained its various schemes, including product certification (ISI mark), management systems certification, hallmarking of gold, silver jewellery, and artefacts, and laboratory services to a group of 75 jewellers and pawn brokers.

At the event, the jewellers were given a session on the importance, origin, and growth of the hallmarking scheme. Topics such as BIS hallmarking scheme and procedures, hallmarking rules and regulation, the responsibilities of jewellers, elements of Indian Standard, and online registration were also discussed.

On the occasion, B.J. Gowtham, Scientist-D, BIS (Chennai) and G. Bhavani, Director and Head, BIS (Chennai) participated, the release said.

