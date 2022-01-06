Server snag hits Indian Bank services

Customers tweet the problem at branches and issues in UPI transactions

The Chennai-based Indian Bank on Thursday faced a server problem that affected online and branch services across Tamil Nadu.

“Since the online services were not working, I visited the Pattabiram branch to withdraw money from my mother’s pension account. Since the morning, there had been a problem in server connectivity, and the services at the branch were disrupted. This put customers to hardship. The services were restored in the evening, but we are not sure whether the issue has been fully resolved,” consumer activist T. Sadagopan said.

He pointed out that ever since Allahabad Bank was merged with Indian Bank and the system integration was completed, there had been a frequent disruption in the services.

Long wait

Sureshkumar, another customer, said he had to wait for two hours at the bank’s Attur branch as the Internet link was not working.

He said a similar issue had cropped up at the Manjini branch a couple of days ago.

Some other customers took to Twitter and highlighted the server problem at the branches and the issues they faced in the UPI transactions.

Through its official Twitter handle, Indian Bank regretted the inconvenience caused to its customers and shared a link for them to register complaints.