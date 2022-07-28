Septuagenarian to receive his PhD at Anna varsity convocation

The former general manager of ONGC is an alumnus of Alagappa College of Technology

The former general manager of ONGC is an alumnus of Alagappa College of Technology

Age is clearly no barrier to achievement for P. Rajagopal, 70, who will receive his PhD degree at Anna University’s convocation on Friday. It took him nearly 10 years to achieve the feat.

Mr. Rajagopal graduated in B Tech (in 1978) and M Tech (1980) from the Department of Chemical Engineering in Alagappa College of Technology in the Guindy campus of Anna University following which he joined the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

When he returned to Chennai after retirement he would visit his alma mater to drop his daughter, who was pursuing her degree in industrial engineering. The regular visits inspired him to continue his studies, in fact, pursue PhD, said the former General Manager of ONGC, a post from which he retired in 2013. “It took me eight years to complete the programme as I had to tend to my family as well,” he said.

He tried to find solution to the problem of effluent water generated in ONGC through research. “My guide suggested that I take up effluents from two other industries as well for the study and I took up textile and pharmaceutical industries,” he recalled. “I treated the water in the laboratory in two different processes and compared the results to find if they fell within the permissible limits prescribed by the Pollution Control Board. This is only a preliminary study. I got reasonable results,” he explained, adding: “To go to the level of the industry, a researcher must proceed further and meet the standards set by the PCB or recycle the water and find newer processes and other methods.”

Since his first guide M. Velan retired before he could complete the degree he was transferred to K. Chitra, an associate professor in the same department. “He has published two articles in the international journals (a UGC requirement for PhD degree),” said Ms. Chitra.

“He completed the course work amid difficulties. His wife was unwell and he suffered a bout of COVID-19,” she added. The lockdown further delayed the completion of his research, she said recalling that when he was assigned to her she was hesitant as he was not only an alumnus but also a very senior person.