Separating the grain from the chaff

Problems galore: To top all the hassles at the direct purchase centres, farmers are forced to pay load men ₹40-₹60 a bag. Sections of farmers allege that these load men “control” everything at the centres.

31 October 2021 01:00 IST

Chronic issues such as lack of information on opening of direct purchase centres, manpower shortage and inadequate drying yards continue to characterise paddy procurement through the government mechanism in Tamil Nadu, which is bracing for an all-time high procurement of 50 lakh tonnes this year

Per quintal MSP rates fixed by the Union Government for 'Common' and 'Grade-A' varieties rose from ₹1,080 and ₹1,110 in 2011-12 to ₹1,868 and ₹1,888 in 2020-21. In these years, the State Government's incentive for the two varieties were ₹50 and ₹70 respectively. This year, the MSP has been determined at ₹1,940 for the 'Common' variety and ₹1,960 for 'Grade A'. The State has hiked its incentives to ₹75 and ₹100 respectively