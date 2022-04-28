‘Separate roads for vehicles carrying limestone from cement factories under consideration’

Minister Velmurugan raises concerns over accidents caused by cement industries in Ariyalur

A proposal for having separate roads for heavy vehicles carrying limestone from private cement factories was under the consideration of the Tamil Nadu government, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu informed the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The Minister was responding to a call attention motion moved by Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan in the House. Mr. Velmurugan raised concerns over the environmental impact and accidents cased by cement industries in Ariyalur district.

Speed governors have been installed in the vehicles carrying limestone from private cement factories and it was ensured that these vehicles used tarpaulin sheets to cover the goods so that fine dust from the limestone did not affect the environment, the Minister said.

Equipment to monitor pollution levels prescribed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) were installed to monitor all private and State-run cement industries in Ariyalur district, he said.

The Minister further said he would visit Ariyalur district after the Assembly session and also invited Mr. Velmurugan to resolve all issues that locals face.