Panel to pinpoint reason behind mucormycosis

Reviewing resources: Minister Ma. Subramanian inspecting an oxygen plant at the Thoothukudi Medical College.

CHENNAI

26 May 2021 00:05 IST

10-member committee to have experts from medical field

The Department of Medical and Family Welfare will constitute a multi-disciplinary research team, comprising 10 experts drawn from various branches of medicine, to determine what causes mucormycosis in some COVID-19 patients, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said.

Speaking to reporters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, Mr. Subramanian said there were diverse opinions regarding the cause of the fungal infection, with diabetes, dialysis for renal failure or steroids administered to COVID-19 patients during the course of treatment being cited as reasons.

While European countries had rejected the steroids theory, a few others had suggested that the contaminated water being used in some instances for producing oxygen may have caused the infection.

“So, to pinpoint the reason for this medical condition, we are in the process of constituting a multi-disciplinary, 10-member committee with experts drawn from various fields of medicine. The experts will meet this week to start their research,” Mr. Subramanian said.

He was in Thoothukudi to review anti-COVID-19 operations and the ongoing vaccination drive.

The Minister categorically rejected the charge that COVID-19 deaths were being under-reported. He said there was no need for the State government to cover up the deaths. “In fact, there will be a sense of fear among the people if we give them the real data on deaths and this, in turn, will compel them to take every possible precautionary measure, including vaccination,” he noted.

On the availability of medical-grade oxygen for treating COVID-19 patients, Mr. Subramanian said the State, which had been in a tough situation with regard to oxygen stock till 10 days ago, was now in a comfortable position, thanks to the steps being taken by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Besides bringing medical-grade oxygen from various States, infrastructure was being created in some government hospitals for establishing oxygen plants so that Tamil Nadu would be in a comfortable position even if it had to face the anticipated ‘third wave’ of COVID-19, he added.

The Minister said Tamil Nadu, which had received 80 lakh doses of vaccines so far, had already administered 70 lakh doses. Moreover, 12 lakh doses meant for the 18-44 age group had arrived, even as those above 45 years of age were being covered systematically.

“Our objective is to vaccinate every resident of Tamil Nadu, for which we have floated global tenders for supplying 3.50 crore [doses of] vaccines. We expect all vaccine producers, including the manufacturers of Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V, to take part, and the lowest bidder will be the supplier,” Mr. Subramanian said.

He said the number of new cases was coming down across Tamil Nadu, including in Chennai.

Secretary, Department of Medical and Family Welfare, J. Radhakrishnan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Ministers Anita R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan, and senior officials accompanied the Minister during his visits to the containment zones, vaccination centres, the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and the Tiruchendur Government Hospital.

Mr. Subramanian conducted similar inspections and a review meeting in Kanniyakumari district.