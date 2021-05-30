Separate COVID-19 care centre for police personnel in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

30 May 2021 11:19 IST

About 101 police personnel across the district have tested positive during the second wave of the pandemic.

The Cuddalore district police have set up a separate COVID-19 care centre for treatment of police personnel and their families infected by the virus.

A police officer said that personnel who were infected with the virus were finding it difficult to get beds with oxygen support.

Following this the department decided to set up a separate ward with required facilities. To start with, the department has set up an 18-bedded facility with oxygen support at the Police Hospital here to provide the best medical care for those who need hospitalisation.

The COVID-19 care centre was inaugurated by Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam in the presence of Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav on Saturday.

“We are in the process of setting up a 100-bedded ward with oxygen support in a marriage hall for police personnel and their family members and frontline workers. The department has tied up with few industries in the SIPCOT industrial estate here,” a police officer said.

He said that at present 101 personnel attached to seven sub-divisions and various other units had been infected. Of them, 64 are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.