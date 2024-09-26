GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senthilbalaji released on bail from Puzhal prison after 471 days of remand  

The former Minister and DMK MLA V. Senthilbalaji was given a rousing reception by his supporters and party cadre as he walked out of prison after the Supreme Court granted him bail

Updated - September 26, 2024 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman
Cadres of DMK welcome former Minister V. Senthilbalaji who has been released from Puzhal prison in Chennai on September 26, 2024, after the Supreme Court granted him bail

Cadres of DMK welcome former Minister V. Senthilbalaji who has been released from Puzhal prison in Chennai on September 26, 2024, after the Supreme Court granted him bail | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Former Minister and DMK MLA V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case last year, was released from the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai around 7.15 p.m. on Thursday (September 26, 2024), after being in remand for 471 days. He was given a rousing reception by his supporters and DMK cadre as he walked out of prison after the Supreme Court granted him bail.

V. Senthilbalaji | From villain to anti-hero

Mr. Senthilbalaji is facing a case that was filed by the ED in 2021 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which arose from three cases filed by the Central Crime Branch of the Chennai City Police. It was alleged that when Mr. Senthilbalaji was the Minister for Transport in the AIADMK government in 2014, he and others received money from job aspirants for appointments in transport corporations.

The case took a new turn after the Supreme Court allowed the ED to proceed with the investigation. After conducting searches at the houses and official premises of Mr. Senthilbalaji, the ED officers arrested him in the early hours of June 14 last year. He underwent a heart surgery following his arrest, and was later lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison for a long time.

Who is Senthilbalaji? | Video Credit: Thamodharan Bharath

Delay in release

There was a last-minute delay in releasing him from the prison. After obtaining the bail order from the Supreme Court, Mr. Senthilbalaji’s advocates appeared before Principal Sessions Court judge S. Karthikeyan in the Madras High Court and furnished bail bonds to the tune of ₹25 lakh with two sureties of a similar amount, as directed by the Supreme Court. Mr. Senthilbalaji also appeared before the court through videoconference from prison.

Also Read : On the arrest of V. Senthilbalaji and its aftermath

The judge sought to clarify whether the court could accept the sureties or if the investigation officer concerned could do that. Mr. Senthilbalaji’s advocates, agitated over the delay, said it was not possible for them to approach the investigation officer. The judge then called N. Ramesh, special counsel for the ED. Mr. Ramesh submitted that there was no objection from his side to the court accepting the sureties.

Following this, the judge accepted the sureties and passed the orders to release Mr. Senthilbalaji. The orders were communicated to the prison authorities through email.

Senthilbalaji, Tamil Nadu’s resourceful party hopper

Mr. Senthilbalaji’s supporters had gathered in large numbers before the Puzhal prison to welcome him. They burst crackers and distributed sweets to celebrate his release. Traffic was thrown out of gear on the road near the prison as more supporters headed to the premises.

Published - September 26, 2024 08:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / state politics / Chennai / crime / police / corruption & bribery / arrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.