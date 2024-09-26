Former Minister and DMK MLA V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case last year, was released from the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai around 7.15 p.m. on Thursday (September 26, 2024), after being in remand for 471 days. He was given a rousing reception by his supporters and DMK cadre as he walked out of prison after the Supreme Court granted him bail.

Mr. Senthilbalaji is facing a case that was filed by the ED in 2021 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which arose from three cases filed by the Central Crime Branch of the Chennai City Police. It was alleged that when Mr. Senthilbalaji was the Minister for Transport in the AIADMK government in 2014, he and others received money from job aspirants for appointments in transport corporations.

The case took a new turn after the Supreme Court allowed the ED to proceed with the investigation. After conducting searches at the houses and official premises of Mr. Senthilbalaji, the ED officers arrested him in the early hours of June 14 last year. He underwent a heart surgery following his arrest, and was later lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison for a long time.

Delay in release

There was a last-minute delay in releasing him from the prison. After obtaining the bail order from the Supreme Court, Mr. Senthilbalaji’s advocates appeared before Principal Sessions Court judge S. Karthikeyan in the Madras High Court and furnished bail bonds to the tune of ₹25 lakh with two sureties of a similar amount, as directed by the Supreme Court. Mr. Senthilbalaji also appeared before the court through videoconference from prison.

Also Read : On the arrest of V. Senthilbalaji and its aftermath

The judge sought to clarify whether the court could accept the sureties or if the investigation officer concerned could do that. Mr. Senthilbalaji’s advocates, agitated over the delay, said it was not possible for them to approach the investigation officer. The judge then called N. Ramesh, special counsel for the ED. Mr. Ramesh submitted that there was no objection from his side to the court accepting the sureties.

Following this, the judge accepted the sureties and passed the orders to release Mr. Senthilbalaji. The orders were communicated to the prison authorities through email.

Mr. Senthilbalaji’s supporters had gathered in large numbers before the Puzhal prison to welcome him. They burst crackers and distributed sweets to celebrate his release. Traffic was thrown out of gear on the road near the prison as more supporters headed to the premises.